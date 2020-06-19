All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:36 PM

2609 Misty Glen Drive

2609 Misty Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Misty Glen Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Creekwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Misty Glen Drive have any available units?
2609 Misty Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Misty Glen Drive have?
Some of 2609 Misty Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Misty Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Misty Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Misty Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Misty Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2609 Misty Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Misty Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 2609 Misty Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Misty Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Misty Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 2609 Misty Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Misty Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2609 Misty Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Misty Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Misty Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

