2601 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2601 Lakeshore Drive

2601 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Lakeshore Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
2601 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 2601 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2601 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 2601 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

