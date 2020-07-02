All apartments in Flower Mound
2516 Creekhaven Drive

Location

2516 Creekhaven Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,821 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Creekhaven Drive have any available units?
2516 Creekhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 2516 Creekhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Creekhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Creekhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Creekhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Creekhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 2516 Creekhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Creekhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Creekhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Creekhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2516 Creekhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Creekhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2516 Creekhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Creekhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Creekhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Creekhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Creekhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

