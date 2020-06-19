All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2500 Brown Drive

2500 Brown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Brown Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Big corner lot holds 3-bdrm home w attractive details* Large living area w fireplace flows into formal dining* Granite counter tops & master bath double vanity + satin nickel fixtures throughout*Kitc detailed w wood-stained cabinetry* Sizable master w double vanity & walk-in closet* Expansive backyard w patio* Move-in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Brown Drive have any available units?
2500 Brown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Brown Drive have?
Some of 2500 Brown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Brown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Brown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Brown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Brown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2500 Brown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Brown Drive offers parking.
Does 2500 Brown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Brown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Brown Drive have a pool?
No, 2500 Brown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Brown Drive have accessible units?
No, 2500 Brown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Brown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Brown Drive has units with dishwashers.

