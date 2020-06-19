Big corner lot holds 3-bdrm home w attractive details* Large living area w fireplace flows into formal dining* Granite counter tops & master bath double vanity + satin nickel fixtures throughout*Kitc detailed w wood-stained cabinetry* Sizable master w double vanity & walk-in closet* Expansive backyard w patio* Move-in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2500 Brown Drive have any available units?
2500 Brown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.