Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2229 Lockesley Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:26 AM

2229 Lockesley Drive

2229 Lockesley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Lockesley Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 2-story features an open floor plan with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal living & dining areas off the entry, upstairs game room & 2-car garage! Upgrades include towering entry & family room ceilings, an abundance of windows, split bedrooms, & more! All secondary beds up with master on 1st level. Gourmet kitchen overlooks family room boasting granite counters, electric range, & spacious nook. Private master retreat features a garden tub, separate shower, cozy fireplace, & HUGE sitting area! Large backyard with covered patio and lush grass space is the perfect space to entertain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Lockesley Drive have any available units?
2229 Lockesley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Lockesley Drive have?
Some of 2229 Lockesley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Lockesley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Lockesley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Lockesley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Lockesley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2229 Lockesley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Lockesley Drive offers parking.
Does 2229 Lockesley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Lockesley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Lockesley Drive have a pool?
No, 2229 Lockesley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Lockesley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2229 Lockesley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Lockesley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Lockesley Drive has units with dishwashers.

