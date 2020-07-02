2204 Cypress Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, location, location!** Updated throughout in July 2019**Single story home mins from DFW Airport*Home is an open concept w- vaulted ceilings* Granite counter tops in kitchen w- updated SS appliances*Gas cook top *Breakfast bar w- eat in kitchen**Refrigerator, washer & dryer stays w- property**Lawn care included**Large master bedroom,dual sinks in master bathroom, separate shower w- jetted tub & walk in-closet *Tree covered backyard great for entertaining or relaxing*Detached office or work space*Neighborhood features Donald Elem STEM program, park, trails, bike trails,playground, fishing ponds* Ideal location, mins from Hwy 121, restaurants, retail, dog parks, malls & DFW Airport.