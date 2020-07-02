All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2125 Wentworth Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 2:40 AM

2125 Wentworth Drive

2125 Wentworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Wentworth Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price reduction! Lovely 4 bdrm home in exemplary school district. Freshly painted throughout. Entire 1st floor laminate & tile. Large livingroom with floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & new stainless steel range & dishwasher. Oversized master bedroom with new tile in master bath. Second living area overlooks large backyard with large natural stone deck, new fence, mature trees, very private...backs to greenbelt, additional attached storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Wentworth Drive have any available units?
2125 Wentworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Wentworth Drive have?
Some of 2125 Wentworth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Wentworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Wentworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Wentworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Wentworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2125 Wentworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Wentworth Drive offers parking.
Does 2125 Wentworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Wentworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Wentworth Drive have a pool?
No, 2125 Wentworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Wentworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 2125 Wentworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Wentworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 Wentworth Drive has units with dishwashers.

