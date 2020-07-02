2125 Wentworth Drive

Amenities

Price reduction! Lovely 4 bdrm home in exemplary school district. Freshly painted throughout. Entire 1st floor laminate & tile. Large livingroom with floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & new stainless steel range & dishwasher. Oversized master bedroom with new tile in master bath. Second living area overlooks large backyard with large natural stone deck, new fence, mature trees, very private...backs to greenbelt, additional attached storage.