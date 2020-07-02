All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2117 Gisbourne Drive

2117 Gisbourne Dr
Location

2117 Gisbourne Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Executive style lease home. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on interior street zoned to Flower Mound High School! Master bedroom and bath are spectacular with frame-less, glass-tile master shower, separate tub, and updated fixtures. Living room doubles as media room, all equipment stays including speakers, receiver, projector and 120' screen. Wood floors in both living areas and master. Tiled kitchen, laundry, walkways. Island kitchen has stainless steel appliances including double oven with warming drawer, opens to breakfast area and large family room with brick fireplace. Shaded backyard with covered patio backs up to greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Gisbourne Drive have any available units?
2117 Gisbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Gisbourne Drive have?
Some of 2117 Gisbourne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Gisbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Gisbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Gisbourne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Gisbourne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2117 Gisbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Gisbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 2117 Gisbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Gisbourne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Gisbourne Drive have a pool?
No, 2117 Gisbourne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Gisbourne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2117 Gisbourne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Gisbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Gisbourne Drive has units with dishwashers.

