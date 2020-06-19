2109 Friar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great MOVE-IN Ready 1-Story home in Flower Mound in a cul-de-sac. Zoned for Flower Mound HS. Nice family room with fireplace and open to dining. Kitchen has island and updated lighting. 3rd bedroom would work perfect as a study. Refrigerator comes with home.