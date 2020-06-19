Great MOVE-IN Ready 1-Story home in Flower Mound in a cul-de-sac. Zoned for Flower Mound HS. Nice family room with fireplace and open to dining. Kitchen has island and updated lighting. 3rd bedroom would work perfect as a study. Refrigerator comes with home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 Friar Court have any available units?
2109 Friar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.