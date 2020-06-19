All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

2109 Friar Court

2109 Friar Court · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Friar Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great MOVE-IN Ready 1-Story home in Flower Mound in a cul-de-sac. Zoned for Flower Mound HS. Nice family room with fireplace and open to dining. Kitchen has island and updated lighting. 3rd bedroom would work perfect as a study. Refrigerator comes with home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Friar Court have any available units?
2109 Friar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Friar Court have?
Some of 2109 Friar Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Friar Court currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Friar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Friar Court pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Friar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2109 Friar Court offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Friar Court offers parking.
Does 2109 Friar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Friar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Friar Court have a pool?
No, 2109 Friar Court does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Friar Court have accessible units?
No, 2109 Friar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Friar Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Friar Court does not have units with dishwashers.

