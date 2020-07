Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single story home in the heart of Flower Mound zoned for Flower Mound High. This home offers neutral paint, soaring ceilings and much more. The private master Suite features separate vanities and a jetted tub. Kitchen opens to family room with plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar, and a gas cook top. Great low maintenance backyard with an extended open patio. You do not want to miss out on this home!