209 Indian Hills Avenue

It's a new town house. On the first floor, there is a spacious living room and a kitchen where you can eat on the countertop. There is also a guest bathroom on the 1st floor. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The appliances are new. A new refrigerator and washing and drying machine is provided in the house. Smart heating and cooling system and home security. It's close to the grapevine mills mall and DFW airport. This charming home features beautiful arches, bright, clean colors throughout, and a covered patio. You will love coming home to this lock-and-go luxury lifestyle townhome. All information are reliable but not guaranteed. Tennant and the agents to verify all information.