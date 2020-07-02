All apartments in Flower Mound
Location

209 Indian Hills Ave, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
It's a new town house. On the first floor, there is a spacious living room and a kitchen where you can eat on the countertop. There is also a guest bathroom on the 1st floor. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The appliances are new. A new refrigerator and washing and drying machine is provided in the house. Smart heating and cooling system and home security. It's close to the grapevine mills mall and DFW airport. This charming home features beautiful arches, bright, clean colors throughout, and a covered patio. You will love coming home to this lock-and-go luxury lifestyle townhome. All information are reliable but not guaranteed. Tennant and the agents to verify all information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Indian Hills Avenue have any available units?
209 Indian Hills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Indian Hills Avenue have?
Some of 209 Indian Hills Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Indian Hills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
209 Indian Hills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Indian Hills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 209 Indian Hills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 209 Indian Hills Avenue offer parking?
No, 209 Indian Hills Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 209 Indian Hills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Indian Hills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Indian Hills Avenue have a pool?
No, 209 Indian Hills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 209 Indian Hills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 209 Indian Hills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Indian Hills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Indian Hills Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
