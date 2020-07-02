All apartments in Flower Mound
1925 Shenandoah Lane

1925 Shenandoah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Shenandoah Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,407 sf home is located in Flower Mound, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Shenandoah Lane have any available units?
1925 Shenandoah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Shenandoah Lane have?
Some of 1925 Shenandoah Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Shenandoah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Shenandoah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Shenandoah Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Shenandoah Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Shenandoah Lane offers parking.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Lane have a pool?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Lane have accessible units?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

