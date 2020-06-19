All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1917 Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1917 Brook Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

1917 Brook Lane

1917 Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1917 Brook Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
Fabulous home in great condition close to park and playground. Huge master bedroom. Versatile floorplan with open kitchen. Immediately available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Brook Lane have any available units?
1917 Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1917 Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1917 Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 1917 Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 1917 Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1917 Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary