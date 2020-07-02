1900 Honey Mesquite Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities game room

Great home Fresh new carpet and paint. Will be adding new commodes and title in bathrooms. Great size Kitchen w granite counter tops with breakfast area. Large game room up stairs. 1 bedroom down w 3 bedrooms up. Easy access to DFW and to local shopping.