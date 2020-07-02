Great home Fresh new carpet and paint. Will be adding new commodes and title in bathrooms. Great size Kitchen w granite counter tops with breakfast area. Large game room up stairs. 1 bedroom down w 3 bedrooms up. Easy access to DFW and to local shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane have any available units?
1900 Honey Mesquite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.