Last updated November 22 2019 at 2:54 AM

1900 Honey Mesquite Lane

1900 Honey Mesquite Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Honey Mesquite Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
carpet
Great home Fresh new carpet and paint. Will be adding new commodes and title in bathrooms. Great size Kitchen w granite counter tops with breakfast area. Large game room up stairs. 1 bedroom down w 3 bedrooms up. Easy access to DFW and to local shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane have any available units?
1900 Honey Mesquite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane have?
Some of 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Honey Mesquite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane offer parking?
No, 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane have a pool?
No, 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane have accessible units?
No, 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Honey Mesquite Lane has units with dishwashers.

