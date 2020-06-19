1828 Hamilton Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,904 sq ft, single family home in Flower Mound! High-ceiling living room with wood floors and cozy fireplace! Kitchen with tile floors and natural wood cabinets. Natural lighting throughout the home. Master suite with beautiful bathroom that includes a stand-up shower and jacuzzi tub. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 1.7.2019, you will get 45 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!** same day that you view the home!**
You MUST move in 14 days after applying
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.