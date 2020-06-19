1828 Hamilton Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,904 sq ft, single family home in Flower Mound! High-ceiling living room with wood floors and cozy fireplace! Kitchen with tile floors and natural wood cabinets. Natural lighting throughout the home. Master suite with beautiful bathroom that includes a stand-up shower and jacuzzi tub. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



You MUST move in 14 days after applying

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.