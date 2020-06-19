All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1813 Hamilton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1813 Hamilton Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:01 AM

1813 Hamilton Drive

1813 Hamilton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1813 Hamilton Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Beautiful 4 BR, 2 full Bath brick ranch home in Flower Mound! Welcoming curb appeal, wood look flooring & neutral color décor throughout. Large family room w vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning FP & large windows. Formal dining has easy access to kitchen. Bright updated kitchen! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, ceramic tile backsplash and breakfast nook with a window seat! Master BR suite w gorgeous master bath! Soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower & plentiful closet space. Secondary BR’s w roomy closets & wood flooring. Large deck & patio in a play sized backyard. Walk to neighborhood park and enjoy the pond & playground! Easy access to Hwy 35, 121 & minuets from the DFW International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Hamilton Drive have any available units?
1813 Hamilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Hamilton Drive have?
Some of 1813 Hamilton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Hamilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Hamilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Hamilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Hamilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1813 Hamilton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Hamilton Drive offers parking.
Does 1813 Hamilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Hamilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Hamilton Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 Hamilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Hamilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Hamilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Hamilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Hamilton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary