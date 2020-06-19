1813 Hamilton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Beautiful 4 BR, 2 full Bath brick ranch home in Flower Mound! Welcoming curb appeal, wood look flooring & neutral color décor throughout. Large family room w vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning FP & large windows. Formal dining has easy access to kitchen. Bright updated kitchen! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, ceramic tile backsplash and breakfast nook with a window seat! Master BR suite w gorgeous master bath! Soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower & plentiful closet space. Secondary BR’s w roomy closets & wood flooring. Large deck & patio in a play sized backyard. Walk to neighborhood park and enjoy the pond & playground! Easy access to Hwy 35, 121 & minuets from the DFW International Airport.