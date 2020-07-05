1804 Southwicke Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious Executive Home for Lease! Grand 2-story entry flanked by formals, kitchen has island with smooth cook-top, appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, den w cozy fireplace, spacious master w great custom closet, garden tub, separate shower, downstairs laundry room, hall half bath, downstairs features wood floor & tile throughout. Upstairs features, media-game room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, carpet & tile. 3 car garage, side entry, huge deck, basketball goal, electric gate to access garage, and sprinkler system. Right across the street is the community pool and park! Refrigerator provided.