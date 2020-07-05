All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1804 Southwicke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1804 Southwicke Drive
Last updated October 27 2019 at 2:55 AM

1804 Southwicke Drive

1804 Southwicke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1804 Southwicke Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Executive Home for Lease! Grand 2-story entry flanked by formals, kitchen has island with smooth cook-top, appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, den w cozy fireplace, spacious master w great custom closet, garden tub, separate shower, downstairs laundry room, hall half bath, downstairs features wood floor & tile throughout. Upstairs features, media-game room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, carpet & tile. 3 car garage, side entry, huge deck, basketball goal, electric gate to access garage, and sprinkler system. Right across the street is the community pool and park! Refrigerator provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Southwicke Drive have any available units?
1804 Southwicke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Southwicke Drive have?
Some of 1804 Southwicke Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Southwicke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Southwicke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Southwicke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Southwicke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1804 Southwicke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Southwicke Drive offers parking.
Does 1804 Southwicke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Southwicke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Southwicke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1804 Southwicke Drive has a pool.
Does 1804 Southwicke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Southwicke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Southwicke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Southwicke Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary