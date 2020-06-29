All apartments in Flower Mound
1777 Prescott Drive

1777 Prescott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1777 Prescott Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2028 sq ft, 2 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 Prescott Drive have any available units?
1777 Prescott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1777 Prescott Drive have?
Some of 1777 Prescott Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 Prescott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1777 Prescott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 Prescott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1777 Prescott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1777 Prescott Drive offer parking?
No, 1777 Prescott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1777 Prescott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1777 Prescott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 Prescott Drive have a pool?
No, 1777 Prescott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1777 Prescott Drive have accessible units?
No, 1777 Prescott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 Prescott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1777 Prescott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

