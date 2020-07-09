All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:03 PM

1773 Prescott Drive

1773 Prescott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1773 Prescott Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,632 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 Prescott Drive have any available units?
1773 Prescott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1773 Prescott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1773 Prescott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 Prescott Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1773 Prescott Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1773 Prescott Drive offer parking?
No, 1773 Prescott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1773 Prescott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1773 Prescott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 Prescott Drive have a pool?
No, 1773 Prescott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1773 Prescott Drive have accessible units?
No, 1773 Prescott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 Prescott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773 Prescott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1773 Prescott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773 Prescott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

