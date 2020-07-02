All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

1712 Homestead Street

1712 Homestead Street · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Homestead Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Homestead Street have any available units?
1712 Homestead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1712 Homestead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Homestead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Homestead Street pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Homestead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1712 Homestead Street offer parking?
No, 1712 Homestead Street does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Homestead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Homestead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Homestead Street have a pool?
No, 1712 Homestead Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Homestead Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 Homestead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Homestead Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Homestead Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Homestead Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Homestead Street does not have units with air conditioning.

