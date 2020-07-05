All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:26 AM

1704 Oriole Drive

1704 Oriole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Oriole Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Oriole Drive have any available units?
1704 Oriole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Oriole Drive have?
Some of 1704 Oriole Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Oriole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Oriole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Oriole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Oriole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1704 Oriole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Oriole Drive offers parking.
Does 1704 Oriole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Oriole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Oriole Drive have a pool?
No, 1704 Oriole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Oriole Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Oriole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Oriole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Oriole Drive has units with dishwashers.

