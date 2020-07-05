All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1701 Oriole Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1701 Oriole Dr
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:09 AM

1701 Oriole Dr

1701 Oriole Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1701 Oriole Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Private bedroom w/private entrence.Queen bed,large screen TV with all channels. All Bill's paid. Bath with shower. No cooking facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Oriole Dr have any available units?
1701 Oriole Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1701 Oriole Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Oriole Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Oriole Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Oriole Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1701 Oriole Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Oriole Dr offers parking.
Does 1701 Oriole Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Oriole Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Oriole Dr have a pool?
No, 1701 Oriole Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Oriole Dr have accessible units?
No, 1701 Oriole Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Oriole Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Oriole Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Oriole Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1701 Oriole Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary