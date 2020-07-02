All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

1620 Lansdale Drive

1620 Lansdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Lansdale Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Lansdale Drive have any available units?
1620 Lansdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Lansdale Drive have?
Some of 1620 Lansdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Lansdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Lansdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Lansdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Lansdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1620 Lansdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Lansdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1620 Lansdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Lansdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Lansdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1620 Lansdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Lansdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1620 Lansdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Lansdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Lansdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

