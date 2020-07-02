All apartments in Flower Mound
1513 Colony Street

Location

1513 Colony Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,668 sq ft, 1 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Colony Street have any available units?
1513 Colony Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Colony Street have?
Some of 1513 Colony Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Colony Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Colony Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Colony Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 Colony Street is pet friendly.
Does 1513 Colony Street offer parking?
No, 1513 Colony Street does not offer parking.
Does 1513 Colony Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Colony Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Colony Street have a pool?
No, 1513 Colony Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Colony Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 Colony Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Colony Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Colony Street does not have units with dishwashers.

