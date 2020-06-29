1510 Saint Francis Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted 1 story with open concept, overlooks timbered greenbelt offering stunning natural views from large picture window, patio & elevated backyard deck. Find crown molding, wood, slate, tile & travertine flooring. Spacious living area offers entertainment niche and fireplace. Chandelier tops intimate formal dining room. Island kitchen boasts designer updates including custom cabinetry, farm sink, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cooktop and walk in pantry. Split master suite offers french doors to extended patio. Find jet tub, frameless glass shower + his and her vanities in master bath. Bedroom optional study with double doors. Great location w 2 car garage.