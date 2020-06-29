All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1510 Saint Francis Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

1510 Saint Francis Lane

1510 Saint Francis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Saint Francis Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted 1 story with open concept, overlooks timbered greenbelt offering stunning natural views from large picture window, patio & elevated backyard deck. Find crown molding, wood, slate, tile & travertine flooring. Spacious living area offers entertainment niche and fireplace. Chandelier tops intimate formal dining room. Island kitchen boasts designer updates including custom cabinetry, farm sink, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cooktop and walk in pantry. Split master suite offers french doors to extended patio. Find jet tub, frameless glass shower + his and her vanities in master bath. Bedroom optional study with double doors. Great location w 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Saint Francis Lane have any available units?
1510 Saint Francis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Saint Francis Lane have?
Some of 1510 Saint Francis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Saint Francis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Saint Francis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Saint Francis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Saint Francis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1510 Saint Francis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Saint Francis Lane offers parking.
Does 1510 Saint Francis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Saint Francis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Saint Francis Lane have a pool?
No, 1510 Saint Francis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Saint Francis Lane have accessible units?
No, 1510 Saint Francis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Saint Francis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Saint Francis Lane has units with dishwashers.

