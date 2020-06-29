All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

1504 River Birch Drive

1504 River Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1504 River Birch Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 River Birch Drive have any available units?
1504 River Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 River Birch Drive have?
Some of 1504 River Birch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 River Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 River Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 River Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1504 River Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1504 River Birch Drive offer parking?
No, 1504 River Birch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1504 River Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 River Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 River Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 River Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 River Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 River Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 River Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 River Birch Drive has units with dishwashers.

