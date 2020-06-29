All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1461 Sedalia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1461 Sedalia Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:13 PM

1461 Sedalia Drive

1461 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1461 Sedalia Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.1 bath home located in Flower Mound! This 2 story, 1,660 sqft home invites you in to a cozy living room with brick fireplace and open kitchen. Master suite includes attached bathroom and walk in closet! Backyard is spacious, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 Sedalia Drive have any available units?
1461 Sedalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1461 Sedalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Sedalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Sedalia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 Sedalia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1461 Sedalia Drive offer parking?
No, 1461 Sedalia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1461 Sedalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 Sedalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Sedalia Drive have a pool?
No, 1461 Sedalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1461 Sedalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1461 Sedalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Sedalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 Sedalia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1461 Sedalia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1461 Sedalia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary