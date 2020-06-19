All apartments in Flower Mound
1456 Sedalia Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

1456 Sedalia Drive

1456 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1456 Sedalia Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,659 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Sedalia Drive have any available units?
1456 Sedalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1456 Sedalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Sedalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Sedalia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1456 Sedalia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1456 Sedalia Drive offer parking?
No, 1456 Sedalia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1456 Sedalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Sedalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Sedalia Drive have a pool?
No, 1456 Sedalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Sedalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1456 Sedalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Sedalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Sedalia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 Sedalia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 Sedalia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

