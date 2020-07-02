All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924

1111 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Lexington Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
valet service
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.

Rent:$1427
Community Amenities

Pet Friendly
Pool and Spa
Business Center
Valet Curbside Trash Collection
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

24-Hour Fitness Center
Club Suite
Clothes Care Facility
Package Acceptance

Apartment Amenities

One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartments and Town Homes
Crown Molding
Built-In Bookshelves in Some Units
Large walk-in closets
Fireplace
Private Balcony or Patio
Attached Garages Included in Some Units
HD and Satellite TV Available

9-Foot Ceilings
French Doors
White-on-White Appliances
Linen Closets in Some Units
Garden Bathtubs
Gated Community
High-Speed Internet Access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 have any available units?
1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 have?
Some of 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 offers parking.
Does 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 has a pool.
Does 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 have accessible units?
No, 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 924 does not have units with dishwashers.

