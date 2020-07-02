1111 Lexington Ave Unit: 1118

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly valet service

This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.



Community Amenities



Pet Friendly

Pool and Spa

Business Center

Valet Curbside Trash Collection

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



24-Hour Fitness Center

Club Suite

Clothes Care Facility

Package Acceptance



Apartment Amenities



One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartments and Town Homes

Crown Molding

Built-In Bookshelves in Some Units

Large walk-in closets

Fireplace

Private Balcony or Patio

Attached Garages Included in Some Units

HD and Satellite TV Available



9-Foot Ceilings

French Doors

White-on-White Appliances

Linen Closets in Some Units

Garden Bathtubs

Gated Community

High-Speed Internet Access