Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1105 Paluxy Ct
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:37 PM

1105 Paluxy Ct

1105 Paluxy Court · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Paluxy Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Flower Mound - Property Id: 181199

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181199
Property Id 181199

(RLNE5370446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Paluxy Ct have any available units?
1105 Paluxy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Paluxy Ct have?
Some of 1105 Paluxy Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Paluxy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Paluxy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Paluxy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Paluxy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Paluxy Ct offer parking?
No, 1105 Paluxy Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Paluxy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Paluxy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Paluxy Ct have a pool?
No, 1105 Paluxy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Paluxy Ct have accessible units?
No, 1105 Paluxy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Paluxy Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Paluxy Ct has units with dishwashers.

