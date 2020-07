Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup ceiling fan granite counters oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly coffee bar

Nestled in Floresville, Texas, Oakland Hills Apartments is a wonderful community that boasts classic styling, incredible amenities, and a serene setting. At Oakland Hills Apartments, our community supplies a continuous rhythm of energy and style. Our goal is to provide our residents with amenity-rich contemporary living. Offering a variety of one, two, and three bedroom options, our floor plans feature expansive walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and a private patio or balcony. Our community amenities allow ample opportunity to lead an active social life. In fact, we encourage you to commune with other residents! Whether it is an invigorating workout in our exclusive fitness center, taking a dip in our sparkling swimming pool, or staying connected in our professional business center, there is always something to enjoy when you live at Oakland Hills Apartments!