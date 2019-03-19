All apartments in Ferris
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 Jennie Marie Cir

602 Jennie Marie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

602 Jennie Marie Circle, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ferris is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/602-jennie-marie-cir

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Jennie Marie Cir have any available units?
602 Jennie Marie Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
Is 602 Jennie Marie Cir currently offering any rent specials?
602 Jennie Marie Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Jennie Marie Cir pet-friendly?
No, 602 Jennie Marie Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferris.
Does 602 Jennie Marie Cir offer parking?
No, 602 Jennie Marie Cir does not offer parking.
Does 602 Jennie Marie Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Jennie Marie Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Jennie Marie Cir have a pool?
No, 602 Jennie Marie Cir does not have a pool.
Does 602 Jennie Marie Cir have accessible units?
No, 602 Jennie Marie Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Jennie Marie Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Jennie Marie Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Jennie Marie Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Jennie Marie Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

