602 Jennie Marie Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ferris is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195