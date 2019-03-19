All apartments in Ferris
Find more places like 215 Clark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferris, TX
/
215 Clark Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 Clark Drive

215 Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

215 Clark Drive, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ferris is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/215-clark-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Clark Drive have any available units?
215 Clark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
Is 215 Clark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Clark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Clark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Clark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 215 Clark Drive offer parking?
No, 215 Clark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 215 Clark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Clark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Clark Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Clark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Clark Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Clark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Clark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Clark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Clark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Clark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXBalch Springs, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TX
Midlothian, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXSachse, TXAddison, TXCorsicana, TXWylie, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District