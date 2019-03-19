All apartments in Ferris
Ferris, TX
210 Fred Ln
210 Fred Ln

210 Fred Lane · No Longer Available
Location

210 Fred Lane, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ferris is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/210-fred-ln

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/210-fred-ln ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Fred Ln have any available units?
210 Fred Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
Is 210 Fred Ln currently offering any rent specials?
210 Fred Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Fred Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Fred Ln is pet friendly.
Does 210 Fred Ln offer parking?
No, 210 Fred Ln does not offer parking.
Does 210 Fred Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Fred Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Fred Ln have a pool?
No, 210 Fred Ln does not have a pool.
Does 210 Fred Ln have accessible units?
No, 210 Fred Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Fred Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Fred Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Fred Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Fred Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

