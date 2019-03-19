All apartments in Ferris
Find more places like 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferris, TX
/
102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd

102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ferris is now available.Brand new construction with an over sized backyard. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/102-jimmie-birdwell-blvd

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/102-jimmie-birdwell-blvd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have any available units?
102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
Is 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferris.
Does 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd offer parking?
No, 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have a pool?
No, 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXBalch Springs, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TX
Midlothian, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXSachse, TXAddison, TXCorsicana, TXWylie, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District