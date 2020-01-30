All apartments in Ferris
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd

101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd, Ferris, TX 75125

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ferris is now available.Brand new construction with an over sized backyard. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have any available units?
101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferris, TX.
Is 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferris.
Does 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd offer parking?
No, 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have a pool?
No, 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Jimmie Birdwell Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

