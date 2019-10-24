All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 897 Honey Locust Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
897 Honey Locust Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

897 Honey Locust Drive

897 Honey Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

897 Honey Locust Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Honey Locust Drive have any available units?
897 Honey Locust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 897 Honey Locust Drive have?
Some of 897 Honey Locust Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Honey Locust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
897 Honey Locust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Honey Locust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 897 Honey Locust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 897 Honey Locust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 897 Honey Locust Drive offers parking.
Does 897 Honey Locust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 Honey Locust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Honey Locust Drive have a pool?
No, 897 Honey Locust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 897 Honey Locust Drive have accessible units?
No, 897 Honey Locust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Honey Locust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 897 Honey Locust Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 897 Honey Locust Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 897 Honey Locust Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 Bedroom ApartmentsFate Apartments with Balconies
Fate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TX
Frisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District