896 Honey Locust Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

896 Honey Locust Drive

896 Honey Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

896 Honey Locust Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 Honey Locust Drive have any available units?
896 Honey Locust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 896 Honey Locust Drive have?
Some of 896 Honey Locust Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 Honey Locust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
896 Honey Locust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 Honey Locust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 896 Honey Locust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 896 Honey Locust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 896 Honey Locust Drive offers parking.
Does 896 Honey Locust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 896 Honey Locust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 Honey Locust Drive have a pool?
No, 896 Honey Locust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 896 Honey Locust Drive have accessible units?
No, 896 Honey Locust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 896 Honey Locust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 896 Honey Locust Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 896 Honey Locust Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 896 Honey Locust Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
