All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 805 Windflower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
805 Windflower Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:46 AM

805 Windflower Drive

805 Windflower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

805 Windflower Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Windflower Drive have any available units?
805 Windflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 805 Windflower Drive have?
Some of 805 Windflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Windflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Windflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Windflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Windflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 805 Windflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Windflower Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Windflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Windflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Windflower Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Windflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Windflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Windflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Windflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Windflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Windflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Windflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with GymFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District