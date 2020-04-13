Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fate
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
715 Hickory Lane
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
715 Hickory Lane
715 Hickory Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
715 Hickory Lane, Fate, TX 75087
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 Hickory Lane have any available units?
715 Hickory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fate, TX
.
What amenities does 715 Hickory Lane have?
Some of 715 Hickory Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 715 Hickory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
715 Hickory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Hickory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 715 Hickory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fate
.
Does 715 Hickory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 715 Hickory Lane offers parking.
Does 715 Hickory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Hickory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Hickory Lane have a pool?
No, 715 Hickory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 715 Hickory Lane have accessible units?
No, 715 Hickory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Hickory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Hickory Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Hickory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Hickory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
