Home
/
Fate, TX
/
703 Fireberry Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
703 Fireberry Drive
703 Fireberry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
703 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 703 Fireberry Drive have any available units?
703 Fireberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fate, TX
.
What amenities does 703 Fireberry Drive have?
Some of 703 Fireberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 703 Fireberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Fireberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Fireberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 703 Fireberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fate
.
Does 703 Fireberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 703 Fireberry Drive offers parking.
Does 703 Fireberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Fireberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Fireberry Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Fireberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Fireberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Fireberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Fireberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Fireberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Fireberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Fireberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
