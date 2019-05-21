All apartments in Fate
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

609 Fireberry Drive

609 Fireberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Fireberry Drive have any available units?
609 Fireberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 609 Fireberry Drive have?
Some of 609 Fireberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Fireberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Fireberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Fireberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Fireberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 609 Fireberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Fireberry Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Fireberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Fireberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Fireberry Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Fireberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Fireberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Fireberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Fireberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Fireberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Fireberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Fireberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
