Fate, TX
607 Windflower Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

607 Windflower Drive

607 Windflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

607 Windflower Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Windflower Drive have any available units?
607 Windflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 607 Windflower Drive have?
Some of 607 Windflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Windflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Windflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Windflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 607 Windflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 607 Windflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 607 Windflower Drive offers parking.
Does 607 Windflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Windflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Windflower Drive have a pool?
No, 607 Windflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 607 Windflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Windflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Windflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Windflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Windflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Windflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
