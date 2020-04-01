575 Louder Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come view this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Woodcreek today! This home shows like new! Enjoy the open floor-plan, brand new carpet, granite counter tops & more! The spacious master bedroom includes a seating area & the master bath includes a stand-up shower, garden tub & dual vanity. The split secondary bedrooms are near the front of the home, along with the secondary bathroom. The back covered patio is perfect for those summer nights & enjoy the community pool for those hot, summer days!