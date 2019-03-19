All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 513 Maplewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
513 Maplewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 Maplewood Drive

513 Maplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

513 Maplewood Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Maplewood Drive have any available units?
513 Maplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 513 Maplewood Drive have?
Some of 513 Maplewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 Maplewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 513 Maplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 513 Maplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 513 Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Maplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Maplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 513 Maplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Maplewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Maplewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Maplewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balconies
Fate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TX
Frisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District