Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 506 Azalea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
506 Azalea Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
506 Azalea Drive
506 Azalea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
506 Azalea Drive, Fate, TX 75189
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 Azalea Drive have any available units?
506 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fate, TX
.
What amenities does 506 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 506 Azalea Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 506 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fate
.
Does 506 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fate 3 Bedrooms
Fate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with Gym
Fate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Commerce, TX
Terrell, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Melissa, TX
Celina, TX
Grand Saline, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District