Fate, TX
488 Commonwealth Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

488 Commonwealth Lane

488 Commonwealth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

488 Commonwealth Lane, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,964 sf home is located in Fate,TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Commonwealth Lane have any available units?
488 Commonwealth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 488 Commonwealth Lane have?
Some of 488 Commonwealth Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Commonwealth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
488 Commonwealth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Commonwealth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Commonwealth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 488 Commonwealth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 488 Commonwealth Lane offers parking.
Does 488 Commonwealth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Commonwealth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Commonwealth Lane have a pool?
No, 488 Commonwealth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 488 Commonwealth Lane have accessible units?
No, 488 Commonwealth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Commonwealth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Commonwealth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Commonwealth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 Commonwealth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

