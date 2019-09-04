All apartments in Fate
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:51 AM

421 Hackberry Drive

421 Hackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Hackberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Hackberry Drive have any available units?
421 Hackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 421 Hackberry Drive have?
Some of 421 Hackberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Hackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Hackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Hackberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 Hackberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 421 Hackberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 Hackberry Drive offers parking.
Does 421 Hackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Hackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Hackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Hackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Hackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Hackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Hackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Hackberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Hackberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Hackberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
