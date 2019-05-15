All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 411 Azalea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
411 Azalea Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

411 Azalea Drive

411 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

411 Azalea Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
2 story family home with a charming brick and stone exterior. 411 Azalea has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, a family room, kitchen with breakfast nook, utility room, and family game room upstairs. This home has been well maintained with laminate wood flooring in the dining, family and master bedroom, and carpet in game room and secondary bedrooms. 411 Azalea's back yard is fenced in with a stone retaining wall and has a covered patio area. This home is located minutes from I30, without compromising the small-town feel. The elementary, middle, and high school are also no more than 10 miles from this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Azalea Drive have any available units?
411 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 411 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 411 Azalea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
411 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 411 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 411 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 411 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 411 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 411 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 411 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 411 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with GymFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District