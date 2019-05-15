411 Azalea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

2 story family home with a charming brick and stone exterior. 411 Azalea has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, a family room, kitchen with breakfast nook, utility room, and family game room upstairs. This home has been well maintained with laminate wood flooring in the dining, family and master bedroom, and carpet in game room and secondary bedrooms. 411 Azalea's back yard is fenced in with a stone retaining wall and has a covered patio area. This home is located minutes from I30, without compromising the small-town feel. The elementary, middle, and high school are also no more than 10 miles from this home.